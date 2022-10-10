Birthday Club
October 10th Weather Forecast

Warm Early Week, Rain Chances Increasing
By Ross Ellet
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny and nice today with highs in the low 70s. We will likely reach the middle 70s on Tuesday with increasing clouds. Showers are possible late Tuesday evening and Tuesday night. Additional showers and storms are possible on Wednesday especially for the evening hours and Wednesday night. Strong thunderstorms are possible with damaging wind gusts. A few lake-effect rain showers are possible on Thursday into early Friday morning. Highs are expected to be in the low to middle 50s. Saturday will be warmer and dry with highs in the 60s. A few showers are possible on Sunday as another strong cold front arrives. That cold air could kick off lake-effect rain and snow across the Great Lakes on Sunday night into Monday. Highs may stay in the 40s to start the work week off next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

