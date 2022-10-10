Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Postal Service proposes price increases

The U.S. Postal Service is proposing a fee increase for its services.
The U.S. Postal Service is proposing a fee increase for its services.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Higher prices might be coming to the post office soon.

The U.S. Postal Service has proposed price hikes to offset inflation.

First-class stamps would cost 3 cents more, and mailing a postcard would increase by 4 cents.

The agency is also looking to increase fees for post office box rentals, money orders and insurance.

The governors of the U.S. Postal Service already approved these hikes, and the Postal Regulatory Commission will review the proposal.

If approved, the changes will take effect in January.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13abc reporter is on the site and said shell casings were found along the street at the...
Two adults and one student shot outside Whitmer Memorial Stadium during game
An autopsy found the cause of his death was blunt force head and neck trauma.
3-year-old boy’s death ruled a homicide
Nobody was hurt after a train derailed in Sandusky on Saturday evening, but a rail crossing and...
Nobody hurt in Sandusky train derailment
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
A family in West Virginia says 14-year-old Hayden Hunt suffered temporary paralysis after...
Teen suffers temporary paralysis after hard tackle in football game, family says

Latest News

Cattle is seen grazing in Texas in this file photo. Many scientists say heat waves have become...
UN, Red Cross seek better preparation for future heat waves
Rescue workers survey the scene of a Russian attack on Kyiv, Ukraine on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022....
Russia strikes Kyiv, multiple Ukrainian cities; many dead
FILE - A Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo of a Nobel medal displayed during a ceremony in New...
Former Fed chair Bernanke shares Nobel for research on banks
October 10th Weather Forecast
October 10th Weather Forecast