TPD searching for missing juvenile from Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is searching for a missing juvenile from Toledo.

According to a TPD Facebook post, Kaliyah Johnson, 13, is missing from E. Hudson near Lagrange.

TPD says Johnson is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds. Johnson was last seen wearing a brown hoodie and black pants.

If you have any information, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

