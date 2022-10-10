Birthday Club
TPD searching for missing juvenile from Toledo

Kaliyah Johnson was last seen wearing a brown hoodie and black pants.
Kaliyah Johnson was last seen wearing a brown hoodie and black pants.(Toledo Police Department)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is searching for a missing juvenile from Toledo.

According to a TPD Facebook post, Kaliyah Johnson, 13, is missing from E. Hudson near Lagrange.

TPD says Johnson is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds. Johnson was last seen wearing a brown hoodie and black pants.

If you have any information, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

