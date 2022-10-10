TPS takes a stand against State BOE resolution, stating Title IX invalidation

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The TPS Board of Education met Monday to discuss a proposed resolution from the State Board of Education that TPS says invalidates Title IX provisions.

According to TPS, the new resolution would require school districts to report a student’s identity, alternative names and pronouns to families regardless of possible risk. The resolution would also ban transgender youth from participating in sports or using facilities that align with their gender.

Title IX, which was adopted in 1972, prohibits sexual-based discrimination in any school or other educational program that receives funding from the federal government.

The TPS Board said it believes schools are meant to be safe places where students and staff feel welcome. On Monday, the TPS Board voted unanimously on a resolution that states TPS will not place any student or staff member in danger of proclaiming them less than or forcing them to violate the safe environment the district has worked so hard to develop.

TPS says the State Board of Education’s resolution, “Resolution to Support Parents, Schools and Districts in Rejecting Harmful, Coercive and Burdensome Gender Identity Policies,” is expected to be discussed on Wednesday at a State Board of Education meeting in Columbus.

You can read both resolutions below:

Ohio Board of Education Resolution:

TPS Board of Education Resolution:

