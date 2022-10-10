Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

TPS takes a stand against State BOE resolution, stating Title IX invalidation

The TPS Board believes schools are meant to be safe places where students and staff feel...
The TPS Board believes schools are meant to be safe places where students and staff feel welcome and shouldn't be forced to violate that safe environment.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The TPS Board of Education met Monday to discuss a proposed resolution from the State Board of Education that TPS says invalidates Title IX provisions.

According to TPS, the new resolution would require school districts to report a student’s identity, alternative names and pronouns to families regardless of possible risk. The resolution would also ban transgender youth from participating in sports or using facilities that align with their gender.

Title IX, which was adopted in 1972, prohibits sexual-based discrimination in any school or other educational program that receives funding from the federal government.

The TPS Board said it believes schools are meant to be safe places where students and staff feel welcome. On Monday, the TPS Board voted unanimously on a resolution that states TPS will not place any student or staff member in danger of proclaiming them less than or forcing them to violate the safe environment the district has worked so hard to develop.

TPS says the State Board of Education’s resolution, “Resolution to Support Parents, Schools and Districts in Rejecting Harmful, Coercive and Burdensome Gender Identity Policies,” is expected to be discussed on Wednesday at a State Board of Education meeting in Columbus.

You can read both resolutions below:

Ohio Board of Education Resolution:

TPS Board of Education Resolution:

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13abc reporter is on the site and said shell casings were found along the street at the...
Two adults and one student shot outside Whitmer Memorial Stadium during game
An autopsy found the cause of his death was blunt force head and neck trauma.
3-year-old boy’s death ruled a homicide
Nobody was hurt after a train derailed in Sandusky on Saturday evening, but a rail crossing and...
Nobody hurt in Sandusky train derailment
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Some unhappy with scooters in Toledo’s Bancroft Hills neighborhood
Residents in local neighborhoods remain unhappy with scooters

Latest News

Whitmer football game shooting
Family of Whitmer football game shooting victim speak about violence
10/10: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast
10/10: Dan's Monday Noon Forecast
Cooking with Alex
What's Cooking? - Lemon spinach pasta
October 10th Weather Forecast
October 10th Weather Forecast