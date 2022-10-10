Washington Local Schools Superintendent provides an update on student shooting victim

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc got the chance to speak with WLS Superintendent Kadee Anstadt Sunday, just as she was getting back from the hospital. She was visiting the shooting victim from Friday’s Whitmer vs. Central Catholic High School football game.

“She’s obviously recovering and we wish her the very best,” said Anstadt. “I think she’s probably very close into entering the stage that I’m in right now which is anger. You know, we all grieve and we all go through those stages of grief. In the beginning we are concerned and we’re wrapping our arms around each other and we’re certainly going to be there for a long time, but the fact that someone tried to steal the pride and the love that we have here at panther nation, at this point I’m just angry.”

Like Anstadt, many involved are trying to get a handle on their emotions after such a traumatic event.

The district is offering counseling services to anyone that needs to talk.

“Students might just want to come in and be with their friends and find a place to hang. We want to get our kids back in the door again because we don’t want evil to win,” Anstadt said.”

She is certain this incident had nothing to do with Whitmer High School students, and she has a message for the people who committed the crime.

“For someone to be an outsider and enter our midst and try to take that from us,” said Anstadt. “If you’ve got a beef with somebody this isn’t the place, with innocent people, with young children here. This is a place of joy. Don’t come here. You’re not welcome here.”

