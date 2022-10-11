10/11: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Highs in the mid-70s will make for a warm mid-October day, but we’re at the top of the roller coaster. Scattered showers will return late this evening, and gusty winds up to 40mph will blow through Wednesday afternoon. Storms are then expected to fire up along the cold front itself, slated for arrival near sunset in Toledo. Highs will then drop into the 50s to close out the week, hanging onto breezy conditions too.

