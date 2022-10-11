Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Beachfront condo building in South Carolina deemed unsafe, evacuated

A high-rise condominium building has been deemed unsafe by Horry County officials.
By Ale Espinosa and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A high-rise condominium building has been deemed unsafe by Horry County officials as of Friday afternoon, leaving residents without a home and in the unknown about when they may return.

Lisa Wylie Little was renting a condo in the Renaissance Tower for her family vacation with her two kids and husband when they were told to evacuate Friday night.

Little said her husband happened to be in the lobby when Horry County police said everyone had to be evacuated immediately.

“And while he was coming through the lobby, one of the guys said, ‘You need to get your family and go ‘cause we’re evacuating the building,”' said Little. “So luckily, he was able to grab one of the carts because they went fast. He came straight to the room and said, ‘Get everything together. We have to get out of here.’”

According to Little, Horry County police evacuated the entire 22-story building and deemed it unsafe.

Authorities said Renaissance Tower has structural damage, but have not elaborated on how severe the damages are, and when or if residents will be able to return.

“I know the building is still standing right now at this moment,” said Little. “At the time when you’re being told by somebody in authority that there is seriously dangerous structural damage to this building, and I’m shocked that it’s still standing. That makes you go, ‘Holy crap, we have to get out of here.”

WMBF News reached out to the property management company, Empress Management, but they declined to comment.

Condo safety has been brought to the forefront nationally after a condo collapse in Surfside, Florida, killed 98 people in June of last year.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An autopsy found the cause of his death was blunt force head and neck trauma.
Suspect arrested for homicide of three-year-old boy
A 13abc reporter is on the site and said shell casings were found along the street at the...
Two adults and one student shot outside Whitmer Memorial Stadium during game
Whitmer football game shooting
Family of Whitmer football game shooting victim speak about violence
Kaliyah Johnson was last seen wearing a brown hoodie and black pants.
TPD searching for missing juvenile from Toledo
https://mulletchamp.com/2022-mane-event-voting/
A Toledo man eyes the national mullet title

Latest News

A warm mid-October day will give way to rain and wind tomorrow. Dan Smith has the latest.
10/11: Dan's Tuesday Noon Forecast
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is shown at the defense table after...
Prosecutor makes final case for school shooter’s execution
The program will provide up to 650 low-to-moderate-income eligible households in Toledo with...
Toledo DHCH announce Rooftop Repair Financial Assistance Program
T-Pain
T-Pain to perform Wednesday at UT’s Founder’s Day celebration
Dozens of kids and workers were rushed to hospitals after a carbon monoxide leak at a day care...
Several children, daycare workers rushed to hospitals after carbon monoxide exposure in Pa.