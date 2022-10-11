Birthday Club
Benefit planned for children of Ben and Max Morrissey

Ben and Max Morrissey
Ben and Max Morrissey(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - The friends and family of Ben and Max Morrissey, the brothers that perished in a refinery fire in September, have organized a benefit to raise money for their children.

100% of the proceeds from the Ben & Max Morrissey Memorial 5k Run/Walk will go to the Morrissey Children’s Trust.

The event is scheduled for December 4 in Oregon.

There will be prizes for the top three finishers in each age group and, in honor of Max, a prize for the most creative outfit.

You can register HERE.

