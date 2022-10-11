Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Catch the moon and Mars together this week

Friday night, you can view the moon and Mars together in a single pair of binoculars.
Friday night, you can view the moon and Mars together in a single pair of binoculars.(NASA)
By Benjamin Beddoes and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV/Gray News) – There’s no better way to celebrate the start of the spooky season than with a full moon.

Earth’s natural satellite reached its peak illumination Sunday night.

On Friday, the moon will be accompanied by mars, which will be located several finger-widths to the lower right of the moon.

According to WHSV, both will rise in the east-northeastern sky.

You can catch the pair together with a single pair of binoculars the entire night after 10 p.m. ET.

By sunrise, the moon will have distanced itself from Mars and be located directly above it. At that point, they will be in the southwestern sky.

There are two more full moons on the calendar for 2022 – Nov. 8 and Dec. 7.

Copyright 2022 WHSV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An autopsy found the cause of his death was blunt force head and neck trauma.
Suspect arrested for homicide of three-year-old boy
A 13abc reporter is on the site and said shell casings were found along the street at the...
Two adults and one student shot outside Whitmer Memorial Stadium during game
Whitmer football game shooting
Family of Whitmer football game shooting victim speak about violence
Kaliyah Johnson was last seen wearing a brown hoodie and black pants.
TPD searching for missing juvenile from Toledo
TPD: released photo of suspect vehicle from the Whitmer/Central Catholic football game shooting.
TPD: No suspects in triple shooting outside of Whitmer football stadium

Latest News

Local media reported that every ambulance in Allentown responded to the leak at Happy Smiles...
Several children, daycare workers rushed to hospitals after carbon monoxide leak in Pa.
An elderly man walks past a car shop that was destroyed after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia,...
More missiles, drones strike Ukraine, alarms keep up fear
Thanksgiving travel is about to take off and it will be the most expensive of the last five...
Ticket prices set to soar as airlines prep for holiday travel
13abc's James Starks ventures out to Genoa for a tour of a local farm featuring a variety of...
Finds in the 419 - Country Lane Tree Farm