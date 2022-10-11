Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Here’s the recipe for that Chocolate Bundt Cake with Coffee and Caramel glaze you saw on The Nine

Alan and His Mom Catering swings by The Nine kitchen to show us how to make a bundt cake with the perfect combination of flavors.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Alan and His Mom Catering swung by The Nine kitchen to show us how to make a bundt cake with the perfect combination of flavors.

Here’s the recipe:

Chocolate Bundt Cake

1 3/4 cups flour

2 cups sugar

3/4 cups cocoa powder

1 teaspoon baking powder

2 teaspoons baking soda

1/2 salt

1 cup buttermilk

1/2 cup vegetable oil

2 eggs

2 teaspoons of vanilla extract

1 tablespoon Kaluah or coffee extract (optional)

1 teaspoon chocolate liquor or chocolate extract (optional)

1 cup hot coffee

1/4 cup chopped chocolate or mini chocolate chips (optional)

2 1/2 tablespoons room temperature butter

3 tablespoons cocoa powder

Chocolate Ganache Glaze (optional)

3/4 cups Chocolate chips or chopped chocolate

1/2 - 2/3 cups hot heavy cream

Coffee glaze (optional)

1 cup confectioners sugar

3 tablespoons of room temperature coffee

Caramel glaze (optional)

15 caramels

1/3 cup heavy cream

1/2 vanilla extract

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350

Grease bundt pan with room temperature butter and dust with cocoa powder. You may also use cooking spray if you prefer.

Combine flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking soda, baking soda, chocolate ships and salt in a bowl. In another bowl combine buttermilk, oil, eggs, vanilla, Kaluah and chocolate liquor in a bowl and mix until well incorporated.

Add wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and whisk until just combined. Pour in hot coffee and whisk until combined. The batter will look slightly watery.

Pour batter into prepared pan and bake for 45-50 minutes.

Once done and toothpick inserted comes out clean, invert and let cool.

For ganache: heat heavy cream and pour over chocolate, let sit two minutes and stir. If ganache is too thick add a little more cream until pouring consistency.

For coffee glaze: add coffee to confectioners sugar and mix until smooth. If more coffee is needed add it a teaspoon at a time until pouring consistency.

For Caramel glaze: heat caramels and heavy cream together until smooth. Add vanilla and cool slightly.

Once cake is cool. Drizzle all three glazed over cake until you achieve your desired result.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An autopsy found the cause of his death was blunt force head and neck trauma.
Suspect arrested for homicide of three-year-old boy
A 13abc reporter is on the site and said shell casings were found along the street at the...
Two adults and one student shot outside Whitmer Memorial Stadium during game
Whitmer football game shooting
Family of Whitmer football game shooting victim speak about violence
Kaliyah Johnson was last seen wearing a brown hoodie and black pants.
TPD searching for missing juvenile from Toledo
TPD: released photo of suspect vehicle from the Whitmer/Central Catholic football game shooting.
TPD: No suspects in triple shooting outside of Whitmer football stadium

Latest News

Ben and Max Morrissey
Benefit planned for children of Ben and Max Morrissey
Electric vehicle charging station
Honda, LG to build $3.5B battery plant, hire 2,200 in Ohio
What's Cooking? - Chocolate Bundt Cake with Coffee and Caramel glaze
When officials arrived, they were unable to locate the victim and learned that he may have gone...
MCSO searching for missing man in Sterling State Park swimming area