Here’s the recipe for that Chocolate Bundt Cake with Coffee and Caramel glaze you saw on The Nine

Here’s the recipe:

Chocolate Bundt Cake

1 3/4 cups flour

2 cups sugar

3/4 cups cocoa powder

1 teaspoon baking powder

2 teaspoons baking soda

1/2 salt

1 cup buttermilk

1/2 cup vegetable oil

2 eggs

2 teaspoons of vanilla extract

1 tablespoon Kaluah or coffee extract (optional)

1 teaspoon chocolate liquor or chocolate extract (optional)

1 cup hot coffee

1/4 cup chopped chocolate or mini chocolate chips (optional)

2 1/2 tablespoons room temperature butter

3 tablespoons cocoa powder

Chocolate Ganache Glaze (optional)

3/4 cups Chocolate chips or chopped chocolate

1/2 - 2/3 cups hot heavy cream

Coffee glaze (optional)

1 cup confectioners sugar

3 tablespoons of room temperature coffee

Caramel glaze (optional)

15 caramels

1/3 cup heavy cream

1/2 vanilla extract

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350

Grease bundt pan with room temperature butter and dust with cocoa powder. You may also use cooking spray if you prefer.

Combine flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking soda, baking soda, chocolate ships and salt in a bowl. In another bowl combine buttermilk, oil, eggs, vanilla, Kaluah and chocolate liquor in a bowl and mix until well incorporated.

Add wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and whisk until just combined. Pour in hot coffee and whisk until combined. The batter will look slightly watery.

Pour batter into prepared pan and bake for 45-50 minutes.

Once done and toothpick inserted comes out clean, invert and let cool.

For ganache: heat heavy cream and pour over chocolate, let sit two minutes and stir. If ganache is too thick add a little more cream until pouring consistency.

For coffee glaze: add coffee to confectioners sugar and mix until smooth. If more coffee is needed add it a teaspoon at a time until pouring consistency.

For Caramel glaze: heat caramels and heavy cream together until smooth. Add vanilla and cool slightly.

Once cake is cool. Drizzle all three glazed over cake until you achieve your desired result.

