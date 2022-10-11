Lake High School assistant principal resigns after investigation into conduct

Birthday Club
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lake Local School District announced Tuesday it has accepted the resignation of an assistant principal and coach under investigation.

Josh Andrews resigned from all of his positions within the district, including as a high school assistant principal, effective Oct. 5, according to the Board of Education. Andrews was under investigation for alleged inappropriate communication.

According to a statement from the board of education, the district relieved Andrews of his duties when the allegations came to light and hired a firm to investigate.

The investigation found that Andrews did not have any inappropriate or unprofessional communication with students while they were enrolled in school, but there was a pattern of inappropriate communication with Lake alumni, the board said.

The investigation also found that other staff members were not aware of Andrews’ conduct and that the district acted appropriately, the board said in a statement.

13abc reported last month that Andrews had previously violated another school district’s anti-harassment policy.

