Man beaten with metal bat in Hicksville

HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was taken to the hospital and another was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio after an altercation in Hicksville Monday evening.

Hicksville Police found the victim bleeding with a head injury and several other injuries to his body in the area of Beech and S. Bryan Street.

Jason Oney, 46, was arrested at his residence for assault. An aluminum bat was recovered from the home.

He is expected in court Tuesday.

Police said the alleged assault stemmed from a neighborhood dispute.

