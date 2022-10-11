Birthday Club
Man indicted on slew of charges in death of 3-year-old boy

Michael Kitto
Michael Kitto(Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SYLVANIA TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted a man accused of killing a three-year-old child on Tuesday.

The grand jury indicted Michael James Kitto on a series of charges including aggravated murder, murder, and felonious assault; all with repeat violent offender specifications, as well as an endangering children charge.

Kitto is facing charges in connection to the death of three-year-old Declan Hill. According to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office, Hill died Friday at an area hospital. The coroner said Hill died from blunt force head and neck trauma, ruling his death a homicide.

Sylvania Township Police said Tuesday that Kitto is the boyfriend of the victim’s mother. Officials tell 13abc Kitto called 911 last Thursday while babysitting at the family’s home on King Road. The audio recordings of the call show Kitto said the toddler ran his head first into a wall and was unconscious. Police tell 13abc it’s common to see the person who called 911 be eventually charged.

Authorities arrested Kitto in Michigan and he is expected to be extradited back to Ohio to face the charges.

This isn’t Kitto’s first run-in with police. He was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison in 2014 for an armed robbery. He served about three years of that sentence.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details.

Michael Kitto was arrested in the death of three-year-old Declan Hill.
