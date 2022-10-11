Man’s mass shooting plot to ‘slaughter’ 3,000 women at Ohio college could mean life in prison

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 22-year-old faces life in prison after he pleaded guilty to plotting a mass shooting to “slaughter” women at an Ohio university, according to U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker.

Tres Genco, 22, of Hillsboro, Ohio, has been in custody since his arrest in July of 2021, Parker explained Tuesday.

Genco is a self-identified “Incel or involuntary celibate,” the U.S. attorney said.

An Incel, explained by Parker, is an online community comprised of men who harbor anger toward women they think “unjustly deny them sexual or romantic attention.”

He had profiles on popular Incel websites and made hundreds of posts from at least late July 2019 through the middle of March 2020, Parker said.

When he first began posting on the Incel websites, Genco attended Army Basic Training in Georgia. He was discharged for entry-level performance and conduct in December 2019.

In one post, Genco detailed spraying ‘some foids and couples’ with orange juice in a water gun. Foids is an Incel term short for ‘femoids,’ referring to women.

A month after being discharged, Genco conducted surveillance at an Ohio university on Jan. 15, 2020.

The same day, Parker said, Genco allegedly searched online for topics including “planning a shooting crime” and “when does preparing for a crime become an attempt?”

During the investigation, Genco’s manifesto was found which claimed he would kill women “out of hatred, jealousy and revenge.”

Genco thought his “extremely empowering action,” as he called it, compared to that of Incel Elliot Rodger. In 2014, Rodger killed six people and injured 14 more at a California sorority house.

A note of Genco’s, which was found during the law enforcement investigation, said he hoped to kill 3,000 people.

Genco even wrote a letter in January 2020 titled, “Isolated,” which he described as “the writings of the deluded and homicidal.”

Genco signed the letter, “Your hopeful friend and murderer,” according to Parker.

Highland County sheriff’s deputies went to Genco’s home in March 2020 for a domestic issue between him and his mother.

“That’s when we noticed weapons and body armor that just looked out of place and prompted further questioning and investigation,” Highland County Sheriff Det. Vinny Antinore said.

In all, deputies found a firearm with a bump stock attached, several loaded magazines, body armor and boxes of ammunition. Inside the home, police officers found a modified Glock-style 9mm semiautomatic pistol, with no manufacturer’s marks or serial number, Parker explained.

Thankfully, law enforcement partners working closely together prevented a deadly killing spree targeting women. Genco’s hate-filled beliefs and actions were extremely dangerous and could have resulted in irreparable harm to our community and many precious lives. We urge the public to report concerning behavior to the FBI and local police to help prevent future violence.

The charge of attempting to commit a hate crime that Genco pleaded guilty to is punishable by life in prison.

