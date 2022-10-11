Birthday Club
McLaren St. Luke’s reaches settlement with ProMedica’s health insurance division

By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica and McLaren St. Luke’s announced Tuesday that they have settled their outstanding lawsuit involving ProMedica’s health insurance division, Paramount.

Under the terms of the settlement McLaren St. Luke’s hospital and WellCare Physicians Group providers will be in-network providers for Paramount’s Medicare Advantage health plan starting October 10.

Meanwhile, ProMedica physicians and facilities will be Tier 2 providers in McLaren St. Luke’s employee health plan starting October 10.

“We are happy to have resolved our dispute and look forward to further exploring and potentially expanding our relationship with McLaren St. Luke’s for the betterment of patient care in our community,” said Randy Oostra, CEO of ProMedica.” Jennifer Montgomery, CEO of McLaren St. Luke’s stated, “We look forward to the opportunity to serve Paramount Elite members and work more closely with ProMedica physicians. We are also pleased to make ProMedica physicians and facilities available to our employees.”

ProMedica notified McLaren St. Luke’s in October of its decision to terminate the hospital’s in-network provider status for Paramount, its commercial and Medicare Advantage health plans effective January 1, 2021.

A few days before the decision went into effect, a district court judge ruled that Paramount subscribers could continue to receive care at St. Luke’s. The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals reversed that decision in September of 2021.

