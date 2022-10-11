MCSO searching for missing man in Sterling State Park swimming area

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person who they say disappeared in the swimming area at Sterling State Park on Monday.

MCSO says at approximately 7:18 pm on Oct. 10, the Frenchtown Township Fire Department and MCSO were dispatched to the swimming area within the park after an adult male was reported to be in the water, struggling to stay afloat and yelling for help.

According to MCSO, when officials arrived, they were unable to locate the victim and learned that he may have gone under the water approximately 300 feet off shore.

The MCSO Dive Team and Drone Team responded to the scene to conduct an extensive underwater search for the victim. MCSO says the search was temporarily suspended around 3:30 a.m. and would resume on Oct. 11 during daylight hours.

The victim’s name is being withheld at this time, according to MCSO.

