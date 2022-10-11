Birthday Club
Metroparks police officers rescue 1 person after their pick-up truck goes into Lake Erie

(Source: WOIO)
((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Cleveland Metroparks police officers dove into Lake Erie Tuesday morning to rescue a man whose pick-up truck went into the water.

First responders were called out to the E. 55th Street Marina around 10:20 a.m.

As soon as the victim was out of the water, Cleveland EMS transported him to a local hospital. His name and condition have not been released.

Cleveland firefighters and the Coast Guard were also on the scene.

According to Cleveland firefighters, the pick-up driver was on the causeway when he lost control, took out some fence sections and landed in the water.

Car into Lake Erie
Car into Lake Erie((Source: WOIO))

Authorities are still investigating how the driver lost control.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

