Metroparks police officers rescue 1 person after their pick-up truck goes into Lake Erie
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Cleveland Metroparks police officers dove into Lake Erie Tuesday morning to rescue a man whose pick-up truck went into the water.
First responders were called out to the E. 55th Street Marina around 10:20 a.m.
As soon as the victim was out of the water, Cleveland EMS transported him to a local hospital. His name and condition have not been released.
Cleveland firefighters and the Coast Guard were also on the scene.
According to Cleveland firefighters, the pick-up driver was on the causeway when he lost control, took out some fence sections and landed in the water.
Authorities are still investigating how the driver lost control.
The driver was the only person in the vehicle.
