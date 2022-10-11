Metroparks police officers rescue 1 person after their pick-up truck goes into Lake Erie

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Cleveland Metroparks police officers dove into Lake Erie Tuesday morning to rescue a man whose pick-up truck went into the water.

#CLEFIREONSCENE Water Rescue 5555 North Marginal. Pickup truck drove into water. @clevemetroparks Police Officers went under water to retrieve victim. Victim transported by @ClevelandEMS to @metrohealthCLE. Condition unknown. @USCG also on scene. pic.twitter.com/1arr29bKSQ — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) October 11, 2022

First responders were called out to the E. 55th Street Marina around 10:20 a.m.

<

As soon as the victim was out of the water, Cleveland EMS transported him to a local hospital. His name and condition have not been released.

Cleveland firefighters and the Coast Guard were also on the scene.

According to Cleveland firefighters, the pick-up driver was on the causeway when he lost control, took out some fence sections and landed in the water.

Car into Lake Erie ((Source: WOIO))

Authorities are still investigating how the driver lost control.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.