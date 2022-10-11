Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Moment of Science: Bats

“The baby bat screamed out in fright, ‘Turn on the dark, I’m afraid of the light!’” -Shel Silverstein
They're seen as creepy by many, but bats are amazing creatures that tend to get a bad rap. Dan Smith separates fact from fiction, in your "Moment of Science".
By Dan Smith
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

They can be smaller than a penny, or as wide as a human, and they’re the only mammals that can fly: BATS!

*Many people see them as a nuisance at best and a horror movie subject at worst... clearly, they need better publicists. In fact, bats help keep the mosquito population in check, eating up to 1200 an hour... plus, they help pollinate over 700 of our favorite crops. Only three out of 1400 hundred species of bats actually drink blood... and even then, they’re well south of us, as the US only has about 40 bat species.

*You’ve heard of being “blind as a bat”... misleading! Every single one of these species can see... it’s just that some of them have much better developed eyes than others. As a result, about 70% of them use a cool little trick called “echolocation” to help them get around. If you’ve ever yelled across a canyon or maybe even the dome at the Capitol building, you’ve made some pretty good echoes yourself. You yell, and project that sound wave... it bounces back, and you hear it what seems to be a split second later. Sound travels in air at 767 miles an hour, with a bit of wiggle room for temperature, pressure and humidity. You can use that info to calculate how far away you are from the wall or object in question -- just like Doppler radar with rain, snow and hail. Bats don’t exactly have calculators handy, so they have to compensate -- whether by contracting their voice box or clicking their tongues. While closing in on prey, they emit those sounds over 160 times a second to determine their surroundings -- and while most of their frequencies are undetectable to the human ear, you can still hear some clicks in a large enough group. The sound bounces off the object -- or prey -- and the bat can detect differences in position, size, speed, direction, practically any useful information, all to end up with a late-night snack.

*If you ever want to see a colony in person, head down to Congress Street in Austin, Texas. There’s a colony some 1.5 million strong, a few blocks from the state capitol, where bats fly out from underneath this bridge almost every night from March to November. The world’s largest colony is just down the road near San Antonio, with nearly 20 million bats calling a cave there, home.

*A final note: Even their droppings are useful for humans. Bat guano used to be the Lone Star State’s largest mineral export before they drilled for oil, and serves as a great fertilizer -- kind of comes full circle on the pollination thing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Kitto was arrested in the death of three-year-old Declan Hill.
Suspect identified in homicide of three-year-old boy
A 13abc reporter is on the site and said shell casings were found along the street at the...
Two adults and one student shot outside Whitmer Memorial Stadium during game
Whitmer football game shooting
Family of Whitmer football game shooting victim speak about violence
Kaliyah Johnson was last seen wearing a brown hoodie and black pants.
TPD searching for missing juvenile from Toledo
https://mulletchamp.com/2022-mane-event-voting/
A Toledo man eyes the national mullet title

Latest News

A warm mid-October day will give way to rain and wind tomorrow. Dan Smith has the latest.
10/11: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast
A warm mid-October day will give way to rain and wind tomorrow. Dan Smith has the latest.
10/11: Dan's Tuesday Noon Forecast
Warm Today, Rain & Wind Tomorrow, Cold Next Week
October 11th Weather Forecast
October 11th Weather Forecast
October 11th Weather Forecast