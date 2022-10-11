Birthday Club
October 11th Weather Forecast

Warm Today, Rain & Wind Tomorrow, Cold Next Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny early today with more clouds late afternoon. A few showers are possible this evening or tonight. Highs today will be in the middle to upper 70s. Showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible on Wednesday with a high in the low 70s. The afternoon could turn windy with gusts around 40 mph possible. There is a slim chance that stronger wind gusts could develop in any thunderstorm in the early evening. A few showers are possible on Thursday with a high in the upper 50s. Friday through Sunday will bring highs in the upper 50s to around 60 with a mix of sun and clouds. There is a chance of rain late Saturday into Saturday night. Monday and Tuesday will turn cold with the chance for a few lake-effect rain showers and/or melting snow showers.

