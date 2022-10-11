Sewer repair project to close part of Yates Street

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In conjunction with a sewer project, the City of Toledo will be closing Yates Street at Lagrange Street.

The City says the closure is set to begin on Oct. 12 and is scheduled to remain in place for two days.

Lane restrictions will be in place on inbound Lagrange Street between Yates Street and Moore Street. They City says traffic is to remain open in both directions for the duration of the project.

