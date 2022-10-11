Birthday Club
Superheroes to rappel down Nationwide Children's Hospital

Officers from the Toledo Police Department rappelled down the side of ProMedica Russell J....
Officers from the Toledo Police Department rappelled down the side of ProMedica Russell J. Ebeid Children's Hospital.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Members of the Toledo Police Department’s SWAT team are coming together to spread some cheer for kids in the hospital.

Participating SWAT members are dressing up in Halloween costumes to rappel down Nationwide Children’s Hospital for pediatric patients on Tuesday afternoon.

This story will be updated after the event.

