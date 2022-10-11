Superheroes to rappel down Nationwide Children’s Hospital

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Members of the Toledo Police Department’s SWAT team are coming together to spread some cheer for kids in the hospital.

Participating SWAT members are dressing up in Halloween costumes to rappel down Nationwide Children’s Hospital for pediatric patients on Tuesday afternoon.

This story will be updated after the event.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.