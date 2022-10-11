Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

T-Pain to perform Wednesday at UT’s Founder’s Day celebration

T-Pain
T-Pain(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man that rhymed ‘mansion’ with ‘Wisconsin’ is performing at a free concert at Savage Arena as part of the University of Toledo’s Founder’s Day Celebration on Wednesday.

T-Pain will take the stage after 9 p.m., following opening acts Distant Cousinz, Skittle Bots, David Morris and Nate Smith.

Food trucks and fireworks were originally planned for a concert that was supposed to take place outdoors in a parking lot, but the event was moved inside due to the weather forecast.

ParkUToledo donated parking for the event, so parking permits will not be required on the University’s Main Campus from 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, through 7 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 13. Exclusions include handicap, reserved, patient and metered parking.

The sesquicentennial celebration kicks off for the UToledo campus community with the Founders’ Day BBQ from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at both Centennial Mall on Main Campus and the Outdoor Amphitheater by Four Season’s Bistro on Health Science Campus.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An autopsy found the cause of his death was blunt force head and neck trauma.
Suspect arrested for homicide of three-year-old boy
A 13abc reporter is on the site and said shell casings were found along the street at the...
Two adults and one student shot outside Whitmer Memorial Stadium during game
Whitmer football game shooting
Family of Whitmer football game shooting victim speak about violence
Kaliyah Johnson was last seen wearing a brown hoodie and black pants.
TPD searching for missing juvenile from Toledo
https://mulletchamp.com/2022-mane-event-voting/
A Toledo man eyes the national mullet title

Latest News

The program will provide up to 650 low-to-moderate-income eligible households in Toledo with...
Toledo DHCH announce Rooftop Repair Financial Assistance Program
Man beaten with metal bat in Hicksville
Tim Ryan and JD Vance are running for Ohio's U.S. Senate seat. Election day is Nov. 8, 2022.
Ohio Senate debate with Ryan, Vance descends into attacks
The Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Ohio Traffic Safety Office awarded TLCHD $93,500 in...
TLCHD receives over $90,000 in traffic safety grants