T-Pain to perform Wednesday at UT’s Founder’s Day celebration

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man that rhymed ‘mansion’ with ‘Wisconsin’ is performing at a free concert at Savage Arena as part of the University of Toledo’s Founder’s Day Celebration on Wednesday.

T-Pain will take the stage after 9 p.m., following opening acts Distant Cousinz, Skittle Bots, David Morris and Nate Smith.

Food trucks and fireworks were originally planned for a concert that was supposed to take place outdoors in a parking lot, but the event was moved inside due to the weather forecast.

ParkUToledo donated parking for the event, so parking permits will not be required on the University’s Main Campus from 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, through 7 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 13. Exclusions include handicap, reserved, patient and metered parking.

The sesquicentennial celebration kicks off for the UToledo campus community with the Founders’ Day BBQ from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at both Centennial Mall on Main Campus and the Outdoor Amphitheater by Four Season’s Bistro on Health Science Campus.

