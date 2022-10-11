TLCHD receives over $90,000 in traffic safety grants

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department announced Tuesday it will receive over $90,000 in traffic safety grants.

The Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Ohio Traffic Safety Office awarded TLCHD $93,500 in federal traffic safety funding for federal fiscal year 2023.

“Partnerships are critical to the success of any safety effort and we are committed to working with safety partners to address traffic safety concerns in Lucas County,” said Dr. Eric Zgodzinski, Health Commissioner.

TLCHD says efforts in education regarding the importance of a seat belt, the dangers of impaired and distracted driving and educating new, young drivers is impacting the safety and welfare of Lucas County citizens.

According to TLCHD, to save lives and improve the quality of life for Lucas County citizens, TLCHD’s Safe Communities Coalition will use the grant funds to work with local law enforcement, promote national campaigns such as Click It or Ticket and Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, share educational information through community outreach and work with young drivers.

“The programs supported by these grants do such important work to encourage safety on our roadways,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “By offering this grant funding each year, the Ohio Traffic Safety Office can help ensure that the message surrounding the dangers of distracted and impaired driving continues to be reinforced.”

TLCHD says the funds are passed through OTSO from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to support the efforts of safety partners statewide and focus on traffic safety priority areas such as seat belt use, impaired driving, motorcycle safety and youthful drivers.

