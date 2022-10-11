Toledo DHCH announce Rooftop Repair Financial Assistance Program

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Department of Housing and Community Development have announced the launch of the Rooftops Repair Financial Assistance Program.

The City of Toledo says over a three-year-period, the program will provide up to 650 low-to-moderate-income eligible households in Toledo with financial assistance for roof repair or replacement.

“This is an exciting partnership with the City of Toledo, the Federal Government, and a number of community partners to help residents with roof repair or replacement,” Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said. “This doesn’t solve the whole problem but it is a step in the right direction and something worth celebrating.”

A 2021 survey completed by the Land Bank evaluated six problem conditions for every structure in the City of Toledo. The City says these conditions include exterior paint/siding, roofs, porch-foundations, windows, doors and fire damage. The survey revealed 9,174 structures were observed to have roofs in need of repair or replacement.

According to the City, DHCD will prioritize roof repair to prevent further deterioration of owner-occupied residential properties by utilizing $2.6 million American Rescue Plan Act funds, $300,000 Community Development Block Grant funds and private bank partner loan products to establish and administer the Rooftops Program.

“The rooftops program is another tool in our toolbox to preserve housing in Toledo,” said Director Rosalyn Clemens, Department of Community Development. Repairing your roof is probably the single most important investment you can make for preventing further decline on a property. That is why we are focusing on this program.”

