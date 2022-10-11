TPD: No suspects in triple shooting outside of Whitmer football stadium

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledoans are still trying to make sense of the violence that broke out just outside Whitmer’s football stadium Friday night.

Shots were fired, leaving a 17-year-old Whitmer student, a 21-year-old male, and a 28-year-old female rushed to local hospitals.

The victims were said to have non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to recover. Among the victims was Steven Foster’s granddaughter.

“I don’t know who they were. I don’t even care. They shot my granddaughter, and she’s totally innocent. As she was coming out of the gate, the guy open fire and started shooting,” said Steven Foster.

His granddaughter was shot in the shoulder and wrist.

“She went to surgery today, which was very successful, and she’s going to be all right, and I thank God for that,” said Foster.

Police said surveillance video from the school identified the intended target.

“We believe potentially one of the victims was the target of the shooting, but we are still following up in the investigation and on leads to determine that,” said Lt. Paul Davis.

There was a heavy police presence at the Whitmer Vs, Central Catholic football game. There was one Toledo police officer who was working off duty at the game, along with 15 off-duty Lucas county sheriff deputies.

“A few minutes after crews arrived on the scene at Whitmer high school, there was a pursuit with a dark-colored Dodge Charger. That was later determined at this time we don’t think was involved in the shooting at Whitmer. The two individuals that were arrested out of that vehicle we believe are not associated,” said Lt. Davis.

As police continue to look for suspects, they’re asking anyone with information to text or call Crime Stoppers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.