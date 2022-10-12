Birthday Club
10/12: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Breezy and warm afternoon; heavier rain this evening
Off-and-on showers with gusty winds this afternoon, with a line of heavier rain expected this evening. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The midweek turning point is upon us, pivoting from sunshine and 70s to breezy and 50s by tomorrow -- though gusty southwest winds and generally light to moderate showers are the order of your afternoon. Heavier rain and a few rumbles of thunder are expected to fire up along a cold front later this evening, leading to that temperature drop. Lows in the 30s will occur more often than not for the next several mornings to follow, which could lead to our first few wet snowflakes mixing in by Monday (no accumulation expected).

