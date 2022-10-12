10/12: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

The midweek turning point is upon us, pivoting from sunshine and 70s to breezy and 50s by tomorrow -- though gusty southwest winds and generally light to moderate showers are the order of your afternoon. Heavier rain and a few rumbles of thunder are expected to fire up along a cold front later this evening, leading to that temperature drop. Lows in the 30s will occur more often than not for the next several mornings to follow, which could lead to our first few wet snowflakes mixing in by Monday (no accumulation expected).

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.