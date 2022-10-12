Birthday Club
44-year-old Ohio man indicted on over 100 child rape, pornography charges

Colin Gregory Paul Hansford
Colin Gregory Paul Hansford(Montgomery County Jail)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio man is accused of raping at least two children and drugging an adult before sexually assaulting the victim.

According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, 44-year-old Colin Gregory Paul Hansford was indicted on more than 100 charges in connection to the alleged crimes.

  • 10 counts of rape of a child less than 10 years of age
  • 3 counts of rape of a substantially impaired victim
  • 1 count of rape of a child less than 13 years of age
  • 22 counts of pandering sexually-orientated material involving a minor
  • 27 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-orientated material or performance
  • 4 counts of gross sexual imposition of a child less than 13 years of age
  • 3 counts of gross sexual imposition of a substantially impaired victim
  • 33 counts of pandering sexually-orientated material involving a minor
  • 1 count of public indecency

The prosecutor’s office said authorities received information in September 2022 about Hansford and a USB device containing child pornography images and videos allegedly showing the Riverside man sexually assaulting an adult and two children.

Investigators determined that the two young victims were 12 and 3 years old at the time of the sexual assaults.

Hansford also allegedly drugged the adult victim before the rape, according to the prosecutor’s office.

“It is imperative that we protect the children in our community from sexual predators,” Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said. “This defendant will be held accountable for his horrific actions and faces the possibility of spending the rest of his life in prison.”

Hansford is scheduled to be arraigned by a Montgomery County judge on Thursday morning.

