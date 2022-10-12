Birthday Club
Building Better Schools: Owens Community College ignites creativity with new animation program

By Kristian Brown and Bri'on Whiteside
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Owens Community College is rolling out more opportunities this fall with its new degree in animation.

The college is now offering a two-year course where students can master illustration, graphic design, and applications of 2D animation.

College officials said the response to the announcement has been overwhelming.

Taylor Hill said the program is helping her prepare for a future in gaming.

“Personally. I wanna see myself as a game designer, or a game animator, I think that would be really cool. It’s always been something that I’ve been really passionate about or just going into film would be pretty cool,” Hill said.

Animation and Digital Among the classes that will be offered are Fundamentals of Animation and Character Video.

Associate Professor of Animation Casey Cooks said the courses provide both the history and culture of animation.

“The courses are set up in a way where they learn about the history and culture and evolution of animation. They’ll learn fundamentals of what they might be doing in an industry role, and they get multiple experiences with that,” he added that students will receive training on a plethora of components related to the industry.

“There’s software training, creative training, but there’s also a lot of opportunity to be individualized and explore their own creativity and make a project that’s bringing one of their own dreams to life rather than just a lesson in the classroom,” Cooks said.

Owens student Lyric “Sonic” Turner wants a seat at the table.

“I’ve always wanted to see myself in animation. As a black and queer person, it’s something that’s very important to me, and while I didn’t grow up with a lot of representation like that, I would like other people also to have that representation that I never had as a kid,” Turner said.

Turner added that the program is a precise way to cultivate big dreams.

" I want to see people come out of this program having their own shows and having a huge career for themselves and be able to be successful within the animation industry I can next to guarantee that some of the people in this program that I have met already are going to be working for Disney, are going to be working overseas animation studios that do some of the most phenomenal things that come out in the next 10 years,” Turner said.

Whether it’s Disney, gaming, or advertising, the school’s goal is to ensure that students are prepared.

“It would be ideal for us to think that we could send someone else out into the universe, and they become a megastar at Disney or some other big studio or gaming production. That would be a Super Bowl victory for us, but in the meantime, as long as the students get those fundamentals and they can wheel and deal inside of the realm of animation and make amazing visuals, that’s the immediate goal,” Cooks said.

