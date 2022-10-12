Birthday Club
Catholic Order of Foresters hosts fundraising dinner for Uvalde scholarship fund

The dinner will take place on Oct. 12 at Carlos Poco Loco located at 1809 Adams St.
The dinner will take place on Oct. 12 at Carlos Poco Loco located at 1809 Adams St.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Latino Chapter of the Catholic Order of Foresters is hosting a dinner and auction Wednesday evening to benefit the youth of Uvalde Texas.

According to COF, the dinner will take place on Oct. 12 at Carlos Poco Loco located at 1809 Adams St. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a deluxe buffet fajita bar for a $30 donation. A silent auction will follow and will feature $1,000 worth of donated items and a raffle, both of which will be announced at 8 p.m.

COF says half of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the Catholic Extension fund to benefit the Sacred Heart Scholarship fund in Uvalde Texas.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

