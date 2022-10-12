Birthday Club
Central Catholic to enhance school security measures on campus

The statement comes just days after a shooting that took place outside the Whitmer High School stadium on Oct. 7 during a football game.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Central Catholic High School released a statement on school safety on Wednesday.

“At Central Catholic High School, the safety of our students and the Fighting Irish fans is of utmost importance,” said CCHS. “Our safety precautions at campus athletic events and other activities continue to evolve as necessary.”

According to CCHS, in light of recent events, the school will be enhancing security on campus in multiple ways and will also provide additional education to increase preparation for the school’s personnel in the event of an emergency.

The statement comes just days after a shooting that took place outside the Whitmer High School stadium on Oct. 7 during a football game between Central Catholic and Whitmer.

“We want everyone who visits our campus to experience a secure environment, and we need the support and cooperation of our visitors to help us meet this goal,” CCHS says. “We ask that if you see or hear something unusual, please report it to someone in charge. It will take everyone working together to make safety a top priority.

