City of Toledo hosts Housing Assistance workshops for residents

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Department of Housing and Community Development is hosting Housing Assistance workshops for residents.

The workshops will address rooftop repairs as well as rental and mortgage assistance programs. The workshops will run throughout the entire month of October.

City staff will be present to answer questions regarding housing and community development. In addition, staff will assist residents through the application process.

The location and times for each workshop are listed below:

Mondays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the West Library located on 1320 Sylvania Ave.

Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the South Library located on 1736 Broadway St.

Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Mott Library located on 1010 Dorr St.

Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Main Library located on 325 Michigan St.

For more information visit the city’s website for the full event calendar.

