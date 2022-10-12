Birthday Club
Extreme wheelchair athlete “Wheelz” to visit NW Ohio Thursday

On Oct. 13, Wheelz will make his first stop at Whitmer High School before heading to his second...
On Oct. 13, Wheelz will make his first stop at Whitmer High School before heading to his second stop in the area, Imagination Station.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Extreme wheelchair athlete Aaron “Wheelz” Fotheringham will be visiting multiple northwest Ohio locations on Thursday.

On Oct. 13, Wheelz will make his first stop at Whitmer High School before heading to his second stop in the area, Imagination Station.

According to Imagination Station, Wheelz was born with Spina Bifida, a birth defect of the spinal cord, which resulted in him having no use of his legs.

Despite his disability, Wheelz has gone on to pioneer the most difficult stunts like a mid-air 180-degree turn, a wheelchair backflip and eventually a double back flip. In 2011, Wheelz landed his first front flip and in 2012, he cleared a 50-foot gap off of the Mega Ramp in his chair.

Imagination Station says Wheelz also set a Guinness World Record for the longest wheelchair ramp jump and is featured in the Science of Guinness World Records traveling exhibition at Imagination Station.

According to Washington Local Schools, during his visit to Whitmer High School, Wheelz will be speaking to junior high students in two separate sessions:

  • Session 1
    • 9:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. - 8th graders
  • Session 2
    • 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. - 7th graders

The sessions will take place at Nightingale Center, the Whitmer Theatre, located at 5601 Clegg Drive.

Wheelz will then visit Imagination Station from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Imagination Station says Wheelz will visit the science center for a tour, a meet and greet with local kids and their families and also participate in on of Imagination Station’s favorite demonstrations.

