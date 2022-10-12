Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Fired cop posts bond after being charged in teen’s shooting

This image provided by Bexar County Sheriff's Office shows James Brennand. The former San...
This image provided by Bexar County Sheriff's Office shows James Brennand. The former San Antonio police officer has posted bond and been released after he was charged in the shooting of a teen as the youth sat in a car eating a hamburger. Brennand posted $200,000 bond after he was charged with aggravated assault by a public official in the Oct. 2 shooting of 17-year-old Erik Cantu.(Bexar County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A fired San Antonio police officer has posted bond and been released after he was charged in the shooting of a teen as the youth sat in a car eating a hamburger.

James Brennand posted $200,000 bond after turning himself in on Tuesday to face charges of aggravated assault by a public official in the Oct. 2 shooting of 17-year-old Erik Cantu, who remains in critical condition.

Brennand was a rookie officer on duty when he spotted a car in a McDonald’s parking lot where Cantu sat eating a hamburger.

Suspecting the car was stolen, Brennand ordered Cantu out. Instead, Brennand opened fire as Cantu reversed and tried to drive away.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a brief statement released by district officials, Josh Andrews has been “relieved...
Lake High School assistant principal resigns after investigation into conduct
Michael Kitto was arrested in the death of three-year-old Declan Hill.
Suspect identified in homicide of three-year-old boy
Michael Kitto
Man indicted on slew of charges in death of 3-year-old boy
T-Pain
T-Pain to perform Wednesday at UT’s Founder’s Day celebration
mclaren
McLaren St. Luke’s reaches settlement with ProMedica’s health insurance division

Latest News

Singer/actress Brandy Norwood poses for a portrait in Calabasas, Calif. in this file photo from...
Brandy following doctors’ orders after medical scare; thanks fans for support
It is the largest mural in America
The Glass City River Wall will be finished this week
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Appeals court refuses to intervene in ‘Serial’ ruling
Youth domestic violence deaths up in Ohio, report shows
Youth domestic violence deaths up in Ohio, report shows