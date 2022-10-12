Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Toledo

Here’s another invasive species to look out for in our area: the spotty lanternfly. It doesn’t really bite humans for spread disease, but this potential pest does threaten some plants that thrive in NW Ohio.

The spotted lanternfly first appeared on US soil back in 2014. Over the past 8 years, it’s spread west across Pennsylvania, and now into the Buckeye state.

“There was some decorative stone that we purchased from China, and it had egg masses on it. When it arrived in Pennsylvania, they hatched and made the United States their new home,” explained Amy Stone, an extension educator with The Ohio State University.

The adults are most readily identified by the black spots on the wings and bright red underneath them. Winter cold kills the adults, but the egg masses they lay survives and hatches in the late spring. So far, only seven adults have been found in the Toledo area over the past few weeks, but any undiscovered egg masses could have consequences in 2023.

“They can have an impact on both grape vineyards and apple orchards, but also in our backyards, especially when nuisance numbers really rise up,” said Stone. “So, we want to be really proactive.”

The proactive policy is called ‘If you detect it, collect it.’ Take a picture of the spotted lanternfly and send it to the Ohio Department of Agriculture at this link: https://agri.ohio.gov/divisions/plant-health/invasive-pests/slf

“Pennsylvania, who’s had them for a long time, has been telling people to smash, squash, stomp, and kill them,” Stone told us. “But here in Ohio, we want you to report them first before you go on your killing spree. That helps us monitor where the insect is and how big of an infestation we have.”

To help you identify the spotted lanternfly, they’re giving away identification cards at some of the Toledo Metroparks.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.