Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Major pharmacies facing ADHD drug shortages amid record-high demand, report says

Pharmacies are reportedly having trouble keeping the prescription drug Adderall in stock.
Pharmacies are reportedly having trouble keeping the prescription drug Adderall in stock.(psphotograph via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - ADHD patients could have trouble filling their prescriptions.

Bloomberg reports pharmacy chains like CVS and Walgreens are having difficulty keeping Adderall in stock at locations across the country.

Adderall is a drug commonly used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

According to Bloomberg, Walgreens says supply chain challenges are affecting its supply of Adderall.

Pharmacies have also reportedly seen a record-high demand amid the pandemic as diagnoses of mental health disorders have increased.

Bloomberg stated several drug manufacturers have had both generic and brand pills on backorder over the past month.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a brief statement released by district officials, Josh Andrews has been “relieved...
Lake High School assistant principal resigns after investigation into conduct
Michael Kitto was arrested in the death of three-year-old Declan Hill.
Suspect identified in homicide of three-year-old boy
Michael Kitto
Man indicted on slew of charges in death of 3-year-old boy
T-Pain
T-Pain to perform Wednesday at UT’s Founder’s Day celebration
mclaren
McLaren St. Luke’s reaches settlement with ProMedica’s health insurance division

Latest News

Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Appeals court refuses to intervene in ‘Serial’ ruling
Youth domestic violence deaths up in Ohio, report shows
Youth domestic violence deaths up in Ohio, report shows
Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Toledo
Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Toledo
FILE - A federal judge in St. Louis is weighing the fate of the Biden administration’s plan to...
Federal judge weighs effort to halt student loan forgiveness
FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million for Sandy Hook lies