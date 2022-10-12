Birthday Club
‘We won’t Black down’ bus is slated to stop in Toledo during National Bus Tour

The Black Voters Matters National Bus is making a stop in the Glass City on Wednesday.
The Black Voters Matters National Bus is making a stop in the Glass City on Wednesday.(Emily Scarlett)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Black Voters Matters National Bus is making a stop in the Glass City on Wednesday.

The Get Out The Vote Rally is part of Ohio Unity’s Black Voter Empowerment Campaign and Black Voters Matter.

The rally will take place from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12 at the Warren AME Church located on 915 Collingwood Blvd.

Attendees will have the option to receive free rides to early vote. In addition, there will be free food and giveaways as well as music by DJ Mpress and Toledo’s own Ramona Collins.

Please RSVP by texting or calling (419) 450-1301.

