October 12th Weather Forecast

Rain Today & Tonight, Cooler Days Ahead
By Ross Ellet
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cloudy and warm today with a few scattered showers at times. Highs will be in the middle 70s. Showers are likely tonight with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Lows will drop into the upper 40s. Thursday could bring the occasional shower with a mostly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Morning frost is possible on Friday. A few showers are possible Saturday. Another morning frost is possible Sunday morning. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s through Sunday. There is a chance for a few showers (a melting snow flake could mix in) on Monday with highs in the upper 40s. 2 morning freezes could develop Tuesday and Wednesday mornings of next week. Highs will be in the middle 40s to around 50.

