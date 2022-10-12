October 12th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cloudy and warm today with a few scattered showers at times. Highs will be in the middle 70s. Showers are likely tonight with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Lows will drop into the upper 40s. Thursday could bring the occasional shower with a mostly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Morning frost is possible on Friday. A few showers are possible Saturday. Another morning frost is possible Sunday morning. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s through Sunday. There is a chance for a few showers (a melting snow flake could mix in) on Monday with highs in the upper 40s. 2 morning freezes could develop Tuesday and Wednesday mornings of next week. Highs will be in the middle 40s to around 50.

