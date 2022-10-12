Birthday Club
Ohio Attorney General to appeal heartbeat bill ruling

A judge has suspended Michigan's dormant ban on abortion, saying it likely violates the state constitution.
A judge has suspended Michigan’s dormant ban on abortion, saying it likely violates the state constitution.(MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Wednesday the state filed a notice of appeal of the preliminary injunction against the state’s heartbeat law.

Yost’s Communications Director said the brief will be filed “under the schedule dictated by Ohio law after the trial court record is filed.”

It comes just days after a Hamilton County Judge blocked the 6-week abortion ban while the court challenges play out. The ruling allows abortions through 20 weeks’ gestation to continue for the time being.

