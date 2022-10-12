Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Researchers find Milky Way’s ‘graveyard’ of dead stars

Astronomers say a graveyard of ancient stars has been uncovered in the Milky Way.
Astronomers say a graveyard of ancient stars has been uncovered in the Milky Way.
By CNN
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Astronomers have uncovered a graveyard of dead stars in the Milky Way galaxy.

The “graveyard” stretches three times the height of our 13 billion-year-old galaxy.

Astronomers said they found the ancient stellar remnants when they mapped the “galactic underworld” for the first time.

A graveyard of ancient stars was uncovered in the Milky Way.
A graveyard of ancient stars was uncovered in the Milky Way.(The University of Sydney)

According to astronomers, when a star more than eight times larger than the sun collapses, the stellar core condenses into either a neutron star or a black hole.

The study’s co-author Peter Tuthill said finding the oldest neutron stars and black holes have been a significant task.

A graveyard of ancient stars was uncovered in the Milky Way.
A graveyard of ancient stars was uncovered in the Milky Way.(The University of Sydney)

The University of Sydney researchers mapped where the stellar remains rest by recreating the life cycle of the ancient stars.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Kitto was arrested in the death of three-year-old Declan Hill.
Suspect identified in homicide of three-year-old boy
A 13abc reporter is on the site and said shell casings were found along the street at the...
Two adults and one student shot outside Whitmer Memorial Stadium during game
Whitmer football game shooting
Family of Whitmer football game shooting victim speak about violence
Kaliyah Johnson was last seen wearing a brown hoodie and black pants.
TPD searching for missing juvenile from Toledo
https://mulletchamp.com/2022-mane-event-voting/
A Toledo man eyes the national mullet title

Latest News

Texas police officer fired after shooting and wounding a teen who had been sitting in his car.
GRAPHIC: Ex-Texas cop charged over shooting teen eating hamburger
A report found that Chick-fil-A restaurants have the slowest drive-thru times.
Chick-fil-A has slowest drive-thru service times, report finds
With inflation and supply chain issues, consignment shopping may be a viable options for the...
Consignment shopping could be the way to go for the holiday season.
Yes on 3 ballot
Yes on 3 ballot initiative