Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Shared kitchen helps turn family recipes into budding food-based businesses

The Northwest Ohio Cooperative Kitchen has a “cobot” to help stir, label, and package your product
At the Center For Innovative Food Technology's Northwest Ohio Cooperative Kitchen, a cobot can...
At the Center For Innovative Food Technology's Northwest Ohio Cooperative Kitchen, a cobot can help stir, label, and pack your food products for a business.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Stirring, churning, bottling, and labeling. You may think that level of production requires a factory.

However, if you’re thinking about launching a packaged food business or even a food truck, the non-profit Center of Innovative Food Technology (CIFT) outside Bowling Green on the Middleton Pike is here to help.

“As we decided we wanted to make this a business, they helped us with every step of the way. Everything we need, all the licenses and certifications, and they’ve put us in a really good place. We’re in a position to succeed now,” said Craig Wagner of Stateline Sauce Co.

“It’s just given us an invaluable place to grow the business and help meet the community, and there’s a lot of outreach,” added Sarah Ferguson who’s with the tea leaf company The Shaman & The Bear.

Since it started 18 years ago, the Northwest Ohio Cooperative Kitchen (NOCK) has gotten support through the USDA rural development program. It’s helped launch 46 businesses and offered consultation to hundreds of others.

“Wel, basically, I was a guy with a recipe, and I kid you not, the first seminar I ever attended was ‘How to take your family recipe to market,’” said Tim Campbell, owner of The Mustard Man. “And the beauty of this place, it’s an education facility, plus, it’s the production facility. And it gives guys like me a chance because I didn’t have to buy a building. I had no overhead. I didn’t have to get my house or facility licensed. I didn’t have to buy equipment.”

“That’s our whole goal is to get people to come in with basically little more than a recipe and aspirations on doing something pretty fantastic, and then get them to the point where they can go into their own venues,” explained Rebecca Singer with CIFT/NOCK.

If you’d like to contact the organization to talk about starting your own food-based business, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Kitto was arrested in the death of three-year-old Declan Hill.
Suspect identified in homicide of three-year-old boy
A 13abc reporter is on the site and said shell casings were found along the street at the...
Two adults and one student shot outside Whitmer Memorial Stadium during game
Whitmer football game shooting
Family of Whitmer football game shooting victim speak about violence
Kaliyah Johnson was last seen wearing a brown hoodie and black pants.
TPD searching for missing juvenile from Toledo
https://mulletchamp.com/2022-mane-event-voting/
A Toledo man eyes the national mullet title

Latest News

According to a statement from the board of education, the district relieved Andrews of his...
Lake High School assistant principal resigns after investigation into conduct
10/11/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
10/11/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2003 file photo, a walleye is shown after being taken during a fishing...
Reports: Authorities seize boat used in cheating scandal during Lake Erie fishing tournament
The Black Voters Matters National Bus is making a stop in the Glass City on Wednesday.
‘We won’t Black down’ bus is slated to stop in Toledo during National Bus Tour