Shared kitchen helps turn family recipes into budding food-based businesses

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Stirring, churning, bottling, and labeling. You may think that level of production requires a factory.

However, if you’re thinking about launching a packaged food business or even a food truck, the non-profit Center of Innovative Food Technology (CIFT) outside Bowling Green on the Middleton Pike is here to help.

“As we decided we wanted to make this a business, they helped us with every step of the way. Everything we need, all the licenses and certifications, and they’ve put us in a really good place. We’re in a position to succeed now,” said Craig Wagner of Stateline Sauce Co.

“It’s just given us an invaluable place to grow the business and help meet the community, and there’s a lot of outreach,” added Sarah Ferguson who’s with the tea leaf company The Shaman & The Bear.

Since it started 18 years ago, the Northwest Ohio Cooperative Kitchen (NOCK) has gotten support through the USDA rural development program. It’s helped launch 46 businesses and offered consultation to hundreds of others.

“Wel, basically, I was a guy with a recipe, and I kid you not, the first seminar I ever attended was ‘How to take your family recipe to market,’” said Tim Campbell, owner of The Mustard Man. “And the beauty of this place, it’s an education facility, plus, it’s the production facility. And it gives guys like me a chance because I didn’t have to buy a building. I had no overhead. I didn’t have to get my house or facility licensed. I didn’t have to buy equipment.”

“That’s our whole goal is to get people to come in with basically little more than a recipe and aspirations on doing something pretty fantastic, and then get them to the point where they can go into their own venues,” explained Rebecca Singer with CIFT/NOCK.

