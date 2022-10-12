Birthday Club
Toledo City Council approves funding to install new cameras in city parks

The funding includes investing up to $150,000 in new security cameras in 15 parks.
The funding includes investing up to $150,000 in new security cameras in 15 parks.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo council members approved new funding to increase safety and infrastructure improvements in city parks on Tuesday.

The funding includes investing up to $150,000 in new security cameras in 15 parks.

The current camera equipment is outdated and is even no longer functional in some parks.

According to our media partner, The Blade, Joe Fausnaugh, the new Director of Parks, Recreation, and Youth Services, said the placement of the new cameras is based on nearly 100 calls for police service in the parks spanning the past three years.

One resident who frequents the city parks told 13abc that while the cameras can impede on privacy, she understands the need for surveillance.

" I mean, I think it could be beneficial a little bit. But I do think it is kind of a little bit of an invasion of privacy because people are going to be here doing events and want to keep it private. But it can also be beneficial with all of these crimes and kidnappings and all of that stuff,” said Kaneesha Coletraine, a resident of Toledo.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

