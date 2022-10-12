Birthday Club
Toledo elementary school gunfire suspect indicted by Grand Jury

Vanessa Hutchen, 35, was arrested in August. She faces charges of illegal discharge and illegal...
Vanessa Hutchen, 35, was arrested in August. She faces charges of illegal discharge and illegal possession of a firearm in a school zone in Toledo Municipal Court.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman accused of firing a gun on the school grounds of a Toledo elementary school was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday.

Vanessa Hutchen is facing the following charges which include improperly discharging a firearm at a school, illegal conveyance or possession of a deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance or of an object indistinguishable from a firearm in a school safety zone, and inducing panic.

Hutchen, 35, turned herself in on August 19, after a Toledo elementary school was temporarily locked down on August 16. Police say she shot a gun on school grounds.

According to a spokesperson with Toledo Public Schools, two parents got into an altercation at Arlington Elementary, and Hutchen allegedly fired a shot into the air from a vehicle and fled the scene. No one was injured.

It happened around 3:30 p.m., shortly after school dismissal time. TPS said most students were already gone at that time, but those who remained on school grounds were told to stay in the building for a temporary lockdown until Toledo Police were able to clear the scene.

