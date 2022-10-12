Toledo police release 911 calls from shooting outside of Whitmer’s football stadium

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department released the frantic 911 calls placed the night shots were fired outside of Whitmer’s football stadium.

Washington local schools superintendent met with TPD Chief George Kral. The school district has turned over all of its surveillance videos to the police.

Witnesses said the shooters were wearing masks. More than 20 shots were fired outside of Whitmer’s football stadium on Friday. Three people were wounded. Witnesses are heard describing the shooters to dispatchers on surveillance footage.

“They had a black ski mask on, and they were wearing all black. They first were shooting out of the passenger window, and then people started running, and then he started shooting,” said the 911 caller.

The chief told Washington Locals superintendent that the shooting had nothing to do with Whitmer, but the intended target.

“It happened because someone [not a Whitmer kid], was here watching the game and that person drew evil to our stadium. This was an unwelcomed person that we were completely unaware that they had no business honestly even walking the streets much less being in a high school football game,” said Superintendent Dr. Kadee Anstadt.

She said her staff did everything right by checking security scanned bags, and tickets and only letting Whitmer and Central Catholic students into the game. Her warning to school leaders and the community.

“It could be anywhere in this city. It could be when you’re shopping. It could be when you’re at another game. It can be anywhere else. We are not safe,” said Dr. Anstadt.

13abc asked the police for the surveillance video given to them by the school. Police denied our request saying it’s part of the investigation.

“Evil will not win here. This community is way too strong for that. This community is going to put a stake in the ground, and it’s not going to happen here,” said the Anstadt.

Police are not aware of any stolen cars that match the suspect’s vehicle. Also, the BMV does not list models of vehicles, so detectives can not see how many charges are out there. Police have no suspects.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.