Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

TPD: person shot inside of Toledo gas station

Toledo Police are investigating a shooting near Detroit and Central on Oct. 12, 2022.
Toledo Police are investigating a shooting near Detroit and Central on Oct. 12, 2022.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police officers are investigating a shooting in Toledo Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 4:00 p.m. near a convenience store at Detroit and Central. Police tell 13abc one person was shot inside of the Mobil gas station. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Witnesses told 13abc they heard several shots ring out and saw people running in every direction.

This is a breaking news story; check back for additional details.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a brief statement released by district officials, Josh Andrews has been “relieved...
Lake High School assistant principal resigns after investigation into conduct
Michael Kitto was arrested in the death of three-year-old Declan Hill.
Suspect identified in homicide of three-year-old boy
Michael Kitto
Man indicted on slew of charges in death of 3-year-old boy
T-Pain
T-Pain to perform Wednesday at UT’s Founder’s Day celebration
mclaren
McLaren St. Luke’s reaches settlement with ProMedica’s health insurance division

Latest News

Toledo skyline at sunset on Sept 8, 2022
City of Toledo hosts Housing Assistance workshops for residents
The statement comes just days after a shooting that took place outside the Whitmer High School...
Central Catholic to enhance school security measures on campus
13abc hosts a debate with Nancy Larson (D) and Josh Williams (R), the candidates in Ohio's 41st...
WATCH: 13abc, The Blade host House District 41 debate between Josh Williams and Nancy Larson
13abc hosts a debate with Nancy Larson (D) and Josh Williams (R), the candidates in Ohio's 41st...
Full 13abc debate with Ohio's 41st House District candidates