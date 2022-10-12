TPD: person shot inside of Toledo gas station

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police officers are investigating a shooting in Toledo Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 4:00 p.m. near a convenience store at Detroit and Central. Police tell 13abc one person was shot inside of the Mobil gas station. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Witnesses told 13abc they heard several shots ring out and saw people running in every direction.

This is a breaking news story; check back for additional details.

