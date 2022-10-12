TRCC, City of Toledo announce launch of The Ramp

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce and the City of Toledo announced the launch of The Ramp on Wednesday.

The Ramp, presented by Kroger, is a resource website for small business owners and entrepreneurs in Toledo. It’s a technology-enabled solution that integrates the tools, knowledge and support that entrepreneurs need to start and grow a business.

“The City of Toledo is excited to help bring The Ramp, presented by Kroger, to Toledo’s entrepreneurs to help them build wealth, autonomy and improve outcomes for the community,” said Sandy Spang, Deputy Director of Economic Development for the City of Toledo. “By providing small business owners with everything they need in one place, we hope to increase long-term entrepreneurial success.”

According to TRCC, phase one of The Ramp includes a filtered advisor search, searchable event calendar, searchable Learning Center, success stories and a link to the Minority, Women and Disadvantaged Business Directory. Phase two initiatives will then expand the capabilities to include searchable capital and contracting opportunities as well as standing up a virtual community.

“Helping current and aspiring entrepreneurs access resources, build their networks, be inspired, and find solutions to ‘ramp’ up their businesses are all key components of the work we do here every day at the Chamber and through our Small Business Development Center,” said Wendy Gramza, President and CEO of the Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce. “The Ramp, presented by Kroger, helps us take that work to the next level, joining with other organizations in our region committed to supporting the dream of owning a business.”

