Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say

Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene just before 1 p.m.(MGN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENLO PARK, Calif. (Gray News) – A tree trimmer in California was killed Tuesday after falling into a wood chipper, according to the Menlo Park Police Department.

Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on the scene just before 1 p.m.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Kitto was arrested in the death of three-year-old Declan Hill.
Suspect identified in homicide of three-year-old boy
According to a brief statement released by district officials, Josh Andrews has been “relieved...
Lake High School assistant principal resigns after investigation into conduct
Michael Kitto
Man indicted on slew of charges in death of 3-year-old boy
https://mulletchamp.com/2022-mane-event-voting/
A Toledo man eyes the national mullet title
TPD: released photo of suspect vehicle from the Whitmer/Central Catholic football game shooting.
TPD: No suspects in triple shooting outside of Whitmer football stadium

Latest News

Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was reported...
Evidence in missing toddler case seized, police say
U.S. Navy SEAL candidates, participate in "surf immersion" during Basic Underwater...
3 Navy officers reprimanded in death of SEAL trainee
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson leaves the door open to a future presidential run but says he's...
‘The Rock’ leaves door open on presidential run
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson leaves the door open to a future presidential run but says he's...
‘The Rock’ leaves door open on presidential run