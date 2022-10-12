Youth domestic violence deaths reach highest level in Ohio history

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio saw more youth domestic violence deaths in the last year than in any year since the Ohio Domestic Violence Network began keeping a yearly account, according to its latest report. The vast majority of domestic violence deaths involved gun violence.

ODVN released a report on its 2022 domestic violence fatalities count on Wednesday, reflecting 112 DV deaths in the state. 22 of those killed in a domestic violence situation were children. 17 children were killed by their fathers.

“Every domestic violence fatality is a tragedy, but this year’s youth fatality numbers are truly shocking,” said Lisa DeGeeter, ODVN’s Director of Systems Advocacy and Policy Council in a statement.

Of the Ohioans killed in DV situations, the network said 91% of the deaths involved shootings. That’s a 5% increase from the previous year.

“Once again, we see that guns are taking the lives of domestic violence victims at devastating rates,” DeGeeter said. “And as tragic as the deaths of perpetrators are, we were pleased that, in those cases, law enforcement saved the lives of victims.”

The organization is calling on lawmakers to provide more funding for programs to combat domestic violence. It is seeking $20 million in the next state operating budget to support services and programs for DV survivors. Its 2021 impact report said Ohio was last in funding domestic violence services, per-capita, compared to all of its surrounding states. It said Ohio spent 32 cents per capita on domestic violence services, where Kentucky spent $2.54 per capita on DV services.

The network said nearly 1 in 5 DV survivors are turned away for shelter every day.

The coalition gathered the data based on media reports and information provided by the organization’s member programs and reflects domestic violence deaths between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022. This year marks ODVN’s seventh annual report.

Toledo has recorded several domestic violence deaths this year, sparking a Toledo Police operation in April called Operation SWAN in an effort to arrest domestic violence suspects. SWAN stands for Sarah Schulte, Whitney Wade, Ashley Darrington, and Nora Pryba -- the names of domestic violence victims in Toledo that police say were killed by their abusers this year.

Find additional stats from the 2022 Ohio Domestic Violence Fatalities report and resources for survivors below. The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233.

