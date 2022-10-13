10/13: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Yesterday’s front didn’t deliver much rain, but has ushered in cooler highs in the 50s/60s while keeping the breeze. That will persist through Football Friday, with a few showers still lingering and swirling around the low centered to our north. Frost is possible in the morning -- same with Sunday -- then all signs point to subfreezing lows next Tuesday/Wednesday morning. If moisture can line up just right with those forecast lows, our first few flurries of the season are possible (no accumulation expected).

