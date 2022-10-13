10/13: Derek’s Thursday AM Forecast

TODAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and cooler with highs around 60. An isolated shower will be possible during the early morning and early evening hours; otherwise it’ll be a mainly dry day. TONIGHT: We’ll have some clearing, allowing temps to dip into the 30s, so patchy frost will be possible away from Lake Erie. FRIDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine with a strong southwest breeze and highs in the low 60s. FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the low to mid-40s. EXTENDED: A brief shower or two is possible Saturday, otherwise it’ll be breezy again with highs near 60. Mostly cloudy Sunday with morning frost possible, then highs will be in the upper 50s and it’ll be less breezy overall. A stronger breeze returns out of the northwest Monday, and that’ll bring in cooler temps and a few rain showers. Highs Monday in the upper 40s, and a flurry is possible early in the morning. Breezy and chilly Tuesday with a morning freeze and flurries possible, then an isolated shower is possible during the day when skies will otherwise be mostly cloudy. Partly sunny and breezy Wednesday with a possible morning freeze, followed by highs near 50.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.