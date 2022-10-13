Birthday Club
10/13/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

Cool to cold over the next several days
10/13/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy, patchy frost possible away from Lake Erie, lows in the mid to upper 30s. FRIDAY: Patchy AM frost, then mostly sunny and breezy, highs near 60. Chance of rain showers Friday night. SATURDAY: Becoming mostly sunny and breezy, highs in the upper 50s. SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, highs again in the upper 50s.

